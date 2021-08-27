IoT Chain (ITC) Market Cap Hits $8.20 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0940 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IoT Chain

ITC is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

