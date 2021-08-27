IoTeX Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $794.26 million and approximately $387.52 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00176613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00755186 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

