iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.56. Approximately 1,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28.

Get iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) by 5,398.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.87% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.