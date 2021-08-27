IRISnet Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.39 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $127.15 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00135288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00152107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,871.16 or 0.99372960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.41 or 0.00995142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.05 or 0.06413341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,034,851,319 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,859,316 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

