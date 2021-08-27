iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,453 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,519.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter.

SLQD stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

