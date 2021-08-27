iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $86.24. 2,774,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

