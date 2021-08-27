iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.24 and last traded at $86.24. Approximately 2,774,135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,613,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.20.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.