iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $131.21. 45,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.11. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.