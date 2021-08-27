iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.46% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,926,000 after buying an additional 212,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,866,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. 26.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $118.96 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $122.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.85.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

