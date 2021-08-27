iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.38 and last traded at $103.38. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $15,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $15,414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $15,414,000.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.