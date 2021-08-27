iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.83

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.83 and last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

