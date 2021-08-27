iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,007 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.37% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $26,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,399. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.