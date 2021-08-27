iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.64

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 4494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 727.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 854.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

