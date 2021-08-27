iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Matson Money. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,452 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $129,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. 6,007,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

