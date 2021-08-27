iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Position Lowered by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $28,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 60,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,836. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.66 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

