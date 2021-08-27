iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 25,721.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,113 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,449,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,399,000 after acquiring an additional 508,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,093,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,387,000 after buying an additional 402,654 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 579,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 202.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 323,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 149,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

