iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Boosted by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 19.9% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $93,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49.

