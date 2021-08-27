iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,563 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 48,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.12. 2,039,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

