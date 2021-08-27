iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after purchasing an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,198,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 442,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $104.46 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32.

