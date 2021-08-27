iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Position Boosted by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KXI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $61.93. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,334. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

