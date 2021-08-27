iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Position Lifted by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,022 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.15% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $48,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 109,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. 28,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

