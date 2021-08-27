iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.38. 11,452,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,408,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.94. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

