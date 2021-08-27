iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 291.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,452,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,408,163. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.92. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

