iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,038 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 14.14% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $81,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.61. 14,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.76. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

