iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is Rovin Capital UT ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 600.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.05. 4,807,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.29. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

