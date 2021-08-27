iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) is Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 8.58% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $146,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,395,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,350,000 after acquiring an additional 535,049 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,962,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 788,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 346,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

ILF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 68,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,711. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.