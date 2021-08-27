iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) is Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 2.41% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $173,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. Yale University bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,286,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 409,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 123,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,056. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

