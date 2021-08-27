iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,945 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.99. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.