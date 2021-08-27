iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.32

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.32 and last traded at $77.28, with a volume of 47553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)
