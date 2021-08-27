iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.32

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.32 and last traded at $77.28, with a volume of 47553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.