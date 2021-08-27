iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after buying an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,370,000 after buying an additional 261,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after buying an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,501,000 after buying an additional 84,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.