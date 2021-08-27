iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 221,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,627,497 shares.The stock last traded at $85.36 and had previously closed at $84.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $140,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

