iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 95,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 990,866 shares.The stock last traded at $51.20 and had previously closed at $50.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 59,924 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 66,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

