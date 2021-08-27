iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Decreased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 8.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $54,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $251.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $253.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

