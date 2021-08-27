iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $43,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 130.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 84,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,946,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.73. 1,085,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $289.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

