iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,314,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,493,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

