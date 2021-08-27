iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $274,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,074,000 after buying an additional 16,532,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,168,000 after buying an additional 288,084 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,727. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

