iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,921 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 1.94% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $311,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.83. 86,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,184. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.