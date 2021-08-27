iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Lifted by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 11.1% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.62% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $73,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $264.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.62 and a 1-year high of $266.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.31.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

