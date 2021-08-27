iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after buying an additional 320,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,054,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,975,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after buying an additional 410,968 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 297,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,976. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

