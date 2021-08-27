iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $31,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $119.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

