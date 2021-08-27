iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Lessened by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.7% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $167,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,318,000 after acquiring an additional 140,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,868. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

