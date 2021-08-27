iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $471.58

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $471.58 and last traded at $470.64, with a volume of 40691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $462.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

