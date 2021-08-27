iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Down 59.2% in August

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the July 29th total of 966,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

