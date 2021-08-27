iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.55. 1,267,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

