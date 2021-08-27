iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 9.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $57,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $271.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.