iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $452.52. 453,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,873. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $451.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $438.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

