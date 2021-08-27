iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $452.12. 540,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,873. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $451.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

