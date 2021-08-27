iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Freed Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.19. 4,033,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,063. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $452.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

