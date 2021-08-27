iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Increased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

IVW stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

