iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.85

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $134.85 and last traded at $134.85, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,993,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

